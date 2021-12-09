Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Raised to Buy at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) was upgraded by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$7.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$7.00. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPG. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.25.

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$6.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.29. The firm has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 1.72. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.79 and a 12-month high of C$6.85.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$848.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.3200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$75,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

