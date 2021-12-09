Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 445 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a CHF 440 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a CHF 500 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 440 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 441.10.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

