CREDIT (CREDIT) Trading 32.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $14,083.22 and $22,957.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.