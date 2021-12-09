Craig Hallum Lowers PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $52.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PD. Cowen lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.26. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $2,957,053.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,807 shares of company stock worth $9,762,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,775 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,259,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,045,000 after acquiring an additional 953,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,303,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,826,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

