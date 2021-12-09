Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €55.00 ($61.80) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €68.62 ($77.10).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €52.38 ($58.85) on Tuesday. Covestro has a one year low of €45.50 ($51.12) and a one year high of €63.24 ($71.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €55.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion and a PE ratio of 6.22.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

