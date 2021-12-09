Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock Price Down 5.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $48.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coursera traded as low as $27.03 and last traded at $27.03. Approximately 28,884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,460,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

COUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,431,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Tuttle Cappel sold 1,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $35,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,991 shares of company stock worth $7,208,683.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Coursera by 1,303.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.33.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

