Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $230.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COUP. Raymond James boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.43.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $172.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $161.56 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.76.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total value of $12,167,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

