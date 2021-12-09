Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Decreased by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after buying an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after buying an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.84.

Shares of COST stock opened at $530.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $234.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $560.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $498.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

