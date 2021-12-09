Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

CTVA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

Shares of CTVA opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22. Corteva has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 5,692.3% in the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

