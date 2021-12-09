CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stock Holdings Boosted by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after buying an additional 136,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after acquiring an additional 943,379 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,809 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after purchasing an additional 207,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after purchasing an additional 474,075 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.23.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $170.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.58.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.60%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

