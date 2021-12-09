Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.09, but opened at $27.75. Core & Main shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 2,390 shares.

The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNM has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

