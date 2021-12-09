Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Robert W. Baird

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.92.

NYSE CNM opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.20. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,414,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

