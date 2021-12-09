Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $21.73. Approximately 76,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 600,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $487,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $132,463.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,631.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,194 shares of company stock worth $1,612,971 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 57,737 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.