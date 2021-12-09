ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu Sells 42,150 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $145,839.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pai Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, Pai Liu sold 87,949 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $430,070.61.

On Monday, October 18th, Pai Liu sold 2,459 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $12,295.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Pai Liu sold 24,483 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $155,222.22.

On Friday, September 17th, Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $15,699.60.

On Monday, September 13th, Pai Liu sold 26,595 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $176,324.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. 20,106,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,539,344. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. William Blair cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.