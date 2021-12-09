ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Receives $14.32 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.61.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

WISH traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. 15,845,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,463,973. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. Equities analysts predict that ContextLogic will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, Director Hans Tung sold 347,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $2,300,669.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $145,839.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,738,762 shares of company stock worth $9,458,441. 40.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

