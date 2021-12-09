Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN CDOR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $107.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.40. Condor Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 48.53% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

