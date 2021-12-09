Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.160-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.33 million.Computer Task Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.570 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

NASDAQ CTG traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,683. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $141.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.