Compound (COMP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $139.66 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $210.15 or 0.00427660 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $139.66 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,207,542 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

