Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.37

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.37 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 38646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

Several research firms have commented on CODI. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $488.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy acquired 3,164 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,161.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 24.4% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 13.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

