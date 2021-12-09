Comparing SAP (NYSE:SAP) and Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS)

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) and SAP (NYSE:SAP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Datasea alerts:

Datasea has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAP has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Datasea and SAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea -725.72% -249.35% -117.81% SAP 20.82% 18.37% 9.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datasea and SAP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $170,000.00 211.69 -$4.65 million ($0.33) -4.55 SAP $31.23 billion 5.29 $5.88 billion $5.78 23.27

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Datasea. Datasea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Datasea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of SAP shares are held by institutional investors. 71.6% of Datasea shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of SAP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Datasea and SAP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 0 0 0 0 N/A SAP 0 5 8 0 2.62

SAP has a consensus price target of $111.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.48%. Given SAP’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SAP is more favorable than Datasea.

Summary

SAP beats Datasea on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea, Inc. is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries. The company, through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd. has managed to commercialize its products to schools, public communities, governmental authorities, retail outlets, healthcare and scenic areas all over China. Datasea was founded by Zhi Xin Liu, Fu Liu, and Xing Zhong Sun on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services. The Intelligent Spend Group segment comprises cloud-based collaborative business networks, subscriptions to the cloud offering, and related professional and educational services. The Qualtrics segment sells experience management cloud solutions. The company was founded by Hasso Plattner, Klaus Tschira, Claus Wellenreuther, Dietmar Hopp, and Hans-Werner Hector in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.