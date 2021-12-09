Comparing CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) & CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

CBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

34.2% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CBB Bancorp and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A CF Bankshares 28.54% 18.16% 1.44%

Dividends

CBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. CF Bankshares pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBB Bancorp and CF Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBB Bancorp $72.87 million 1.66 $13.34 million N/A N/A CF Bankshares $102.38 million 1.06 $29.61 million $3.20 6.39

CF Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than CBB Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CBB Bancorp and CF Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CF Bankshares beats CBB Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities. The company offers its service through 8 full-service branches in Southern California, Dallas, and Texas; and five loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

