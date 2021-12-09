Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €7.40 ($8.31) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of €7.10 ($7.98).

CRZBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.30) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Commerzbank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $7.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $8.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

