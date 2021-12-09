Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €7.10 ($7.98) to €7.40 ($8.31) in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. 38,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 0.97. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.