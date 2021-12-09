Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Commerce Bancshares’ shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Solid loans and deposit balances, and efforts to strengthen fee income sources are likely to keep boosting its revenues in the upcoming quarters. The bank's efficient capital deployment activities reflect strong balance sheet and liquidity positions, through which, the company is expected to keep enhancing shareholder value. However, near-zero interest rates will likely continue to put pressure on margins and the top line to some extent in the near term. A steady rise in expenses is expected to hurt the bottom line. The company's exposure to risky loan portfolios remains another near-term concern.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $67.97.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.01.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $859,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 360.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 32.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 127.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

