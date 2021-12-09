Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Comcast traded as low as $47.87 and last traded at $47.99, with a volume of 250014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.94.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 63.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,091 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,711 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,653 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $219.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

