Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 34.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,922 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $223.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

