Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

CMCO opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.50. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

