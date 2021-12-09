Columbus Macro LLC Invests $224,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 45,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 544,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 954,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,162,000 after purchasing an additional 72,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.