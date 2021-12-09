Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 502,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,426 shares during the quarter. Columbia India Consumer ETF comprises 2.3% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Columbia India Consumer ETF worth $28,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:INCO traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 47,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,500. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average is $56.11. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $61.65.

