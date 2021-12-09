Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 288.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $254.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,391. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.50. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

