Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 203,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 116.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 116,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8,332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after buying an additional 814,460 shares during the period.

Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.83. 2,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

