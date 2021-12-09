Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,992 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 46.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.6% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $408.51. 6,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $373.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.79. The company has a market cap of $426.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.