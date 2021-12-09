Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,162 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,353 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,788,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,616,000 after buying an additional 563,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after buying an additional 1,397,989 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.97. 1,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,553. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.