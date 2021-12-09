Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,418 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 636.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Amundi bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $553,035,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,966 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $530,190,000 after purchasing an additional 806,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 33.4% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,193,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $493,381,000 after purchasing an additional 798,909 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,292. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $269.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.36.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

