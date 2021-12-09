Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Christopher Bohrson Sells 600 Shares

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Christopher Bohrson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $21,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Bohrson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Christopher Bohrson sold 600 shares of Cohu stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $21,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 428,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,599. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 500.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Cohu by 182.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the second quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cohu by 47.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 430.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

