Cohort (LON:CHRT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $582.55

Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 582.55 ($7.73) and traded as high as GBX 600 ($7.96). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 600 ($7.96), with a volume of 2,553 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £246.90 million and a P/E ratio of 45.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 586.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 582.55.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

