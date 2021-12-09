Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Position Increased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,484.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 194.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 24.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of UTF opened at $27.79 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

