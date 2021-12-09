CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors. The company’s lead drug includes Berubicin, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme and potentially for other CNS malignancies. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CNSP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. 68,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,158. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $4.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

