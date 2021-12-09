Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,350 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 8.0% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $175.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $175.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

