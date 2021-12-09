City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,351 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in City were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of City by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in City by 2.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in City by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in City by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in City by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 65.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $80.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.82. City Holding has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.61.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. City’s payout ratio is presently 41.95%.

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

