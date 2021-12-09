Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,402 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 108.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,047,000 after buying an additional 176,927 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 785.5% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 181,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 161,036 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 28,951 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period.

PTMC stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $32.86.

