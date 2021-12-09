CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

CINT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on CI&T in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Get CI&T alerts:

Shares of CINT opened at $13.29 on Monday. CI&T has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.