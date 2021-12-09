Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,437 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 415,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 430,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 744,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,510,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $57.02 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $240.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

