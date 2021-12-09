Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is DDD Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.4% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.