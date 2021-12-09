CION Invt (NYSE:CION) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.00

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 3104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CION Invt in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

Get CION Invt alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47.

CION Invt (NYSE:CION) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director Edward J. Estrada purchased 3,695 shares of CION Invt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $50,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 5,000 shares of CION Invt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,895 shares of company stock valued at $200,929. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CION Invt Company Profile (NYSE:CION)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CION Invt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Invt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.