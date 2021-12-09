Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $62.20 on Thursday. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $120,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,119 shares of company stock worth $1,586,559. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ciena stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Ciena worth $69,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

