Chrono.tech (TIME) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for approximately $69.90 or 0.00143760 BTC on major exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $49.64 million and approximately $323,080.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00043478 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.72 or 0.00219476 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.