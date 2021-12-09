Christian Vasquez Sells 1,011 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) insider Christian Vasquez sold 1,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $23,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christian Vasquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Christian Vasquez sold 642 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $15,337.38.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Christian Vasquez sold 750 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $18,652.50.

On Monday, November 22nd, Christian Vasquez sold 691 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $18,124.93.

BCAB opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.62. BioAtla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BioAtla by 55.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the third quarter worth $90,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 19.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 11.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioAtla presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

