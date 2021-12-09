Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.14.

Shares of CHWY opened at $60.10 on Monday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average of $76.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,005.00 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Chewy by 50.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 66,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chewy by 20.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,755,000 after acquiring an additional 245,511 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chewy by 33.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Chewy by 18.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

