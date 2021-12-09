Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 849 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $9,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $68,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.33.

Shares of MKTX opened at $384.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $390.67 and its 200-day moving average is $434.84. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.50 and a fifty-two week high of $601.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

